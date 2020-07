NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside of a convenience store early Saturday morning in New Haven.

According to officials, an unidentified person was shot in the area of 285 Whalley Avenue.

Officers maintained an active scene between Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue to investigate the incident.

No other details have been made available at this time.

