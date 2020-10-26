Police investigate after 16-year-old shot in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Hamden on Sunday evening.

Police say that at around 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Goodrich Street and Prospect Street after a 16-year-old Hamden boy was shot in the back. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting happened on North Sheffield Street.

The victim was treated on the scene by fire crews before he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His identity and current condition have not yet been released.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact detectives at (203) 407-3190.