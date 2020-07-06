Police investigate after 18-year-old Naugatuck woman shot in head in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the gunman who shot an 18-year-old Naugatuck woman in the head in New Haven early Monday morning.

Police say that just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim who arrived a Yale New Haven Hospital in a private vehicle.

An investigation revealed that the victim was injured when a gunman on foot fired at their passing car. The woman suffered a major head injury and remains in stable condition at this time.

Detectives searched for the crime scene and canvased the area of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street in Fair Haven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.