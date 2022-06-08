MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a bullet hole was found in a window at a Meriden school.

According to Superintendent Mark Benigni, a staff member noticed a hole in an exterior window at Maloney High School and the police department determined the damage was caused by a single round from a firearm.

Benigni said all information leads them to believe the isolated incident occurred after school hours, possibly on the weekend.

The school resource officer and custodial team did a thorough building check, Benigni said, and there was no other damage found.

The Meriden Police Department currently has an open investigation on this incident, according to Benigni.

“We will continue to work directly with our terrific police department to keep students, staff, and our school safe,” Benigni said.