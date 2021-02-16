 

Police investigate after man shot in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in Ansonia on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that at around 2 p.m., officers responded to 4th Street and North Main Street after a man was shot in the area.

According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

