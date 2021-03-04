Police investigate after New Haven school struck by gunfire

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
new-haven_police-cruiser-03_1523901570740.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a New Haven school was struck by gunfire on Thursday morning.

Police say that at around 8:10 a.m., the rear window of Achievement First Amistad High School, at 580 Dixwell Avenue, was struck by one round of gunfire.

There were no injuries reported. The school went into a lock down at the time, but that has since been lifted.

There is no word on the cause of the gunfire and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven middle school students head back to the classroom in hybrid learning plan

News /

Waterbury Human Rights Commission gets pushback over resolution for declaring racism a public health crisis

News /

Getting arts programming off the ground in New Haven in the age of COVID

News /

‘The place where the trucks get stuck’: Truck drivers calling for change after dozens of tractor-trailers hit same railroad bridge in Waterbury

News /

Arrest made in connection to dog found abandoned, suffering from frostbite in Branford

News /

Mass vaccination site opens at Wilbur Cross High School for New Haven teachers, school staff

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss