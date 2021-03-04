Police investigate after New Haven school struck by gunfire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a New Haven school was struck by gunfire on Thursday morning.

Police say that at around 8:10 a.m., the rear window of Achievement First Amistad High School, at 580 Dixwell Avenue, was struck by one round of gunfire.

There were no injuries reported. The school went into a lock down at the time, but that has since been lifted.

There is no word on the cause of the gunfire and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.