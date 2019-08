NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a person was shot in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Several officers are on scene on Lloyd Street where police confirmed to News 8 that a person was shot at around 12:42 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their identity and extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

There is no word on if there are any suspects or what led up to the shooting at this time.