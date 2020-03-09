Police investigate after person shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting in the West Rock neighborhood of New Haven on Monday afternoon.

Police say that officers responded to the area of Level and Lodge Street after receiving 911 calls about gunfire.

A short time later at around 3 p.m., a victim with a gunshot wound arrived by private car to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The victim’s identity and current condition were not released.

It’s unclear if police have a suspect in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.