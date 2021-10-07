Police investigate after student brings BB gun to New Haven school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student brought a BB gun to Bishop Woods School in New Haven Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the city’s public schools.

Upon investigation, it was found that the BB gun was not loaded. Director of Marketing and Communications for New Haven Public Schools Justin Harmon said New Haven Police were notified and investigated the situation.

The student’s action violated school rules which bar weapons of any kind on school grounds.

“We would like to commend the brave students and staff that made us aware of this situation. All students and staff are safe,” Harmon said.