Homicide investigation underway after two shooting victims found in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after two gunshot victims were found in the city Tuesday evening.

At around 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Legion Ave. and Auburn Street. Arriving officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and police detained a person at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital, who was later pronounced dead.

A short time later, police found a second gunshot victim located near Sylvan Avenue. They were also transported to the hospital. The extent of these injuries is not known at this time.

News 8 is working to confirm whether or not the two victims were involved in the same shooting incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.