Police investigate after woman shot at residence in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot a residence early Sunday morning in New Haven.

According to Capt. Anthony Duff, New Haven Police and Fire were called to a residence on Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street just after 1 a.m. where they discovered a 49-year old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, and a graze gunshot injury in the side of her torso.

The woman’s injuries were considered non-life threatening, and she was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim and additional family members were on a porch at the residence prior to the start of the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.