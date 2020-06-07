Live Now
Capitol Report

Police investigate after woman shot at residence in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot a residence early Sunday morning in New Haven.

According to Capt. Anthony Duff, New Haven Police and Fire were called to a residence on Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street just after 1 a.m. where they discovered a 49-year old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, and a graze gunshot injury in the side of her torso.

The woman’s injuries were considered non-life threatening, and she was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim and additional family members were on a porch at the residence prior to the start of the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven protesters demand justice for George Floyd, CT teen Mubarak Soulemane

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven protesters demand justice for George Floyd, CT teen Mubarak Soulemane"

Web Extra: Black Lives Matter protest for George Floyd & Mubarak Soulemane in New Haven 6/6/2020

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra: Black Lives Matter protest for George Floyd & Mubarak Soulemane in New Haven 6/6/2020"

Web Extra: Protesters take a knee for moment of silence on New Haven Green

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra: Protesters take a knee for moment of silence on New Haven Green"

'I love you:' Peaceful protest in New Haven spreads message of love and unity in wake of George Floyd's death

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'I love you:' Peaceful protest in New Haven spreads message of love and unity in wake of George Floyd's death"

'I love you:' Peaceful protest in New Haven spreads love and unity in wake of George Floyd's death

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'I love you:' Peaceful protest in New Haven spreads love and unity in wake of George Floyd's death"

New Haven Board of Alders address absentee ballots in time of pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Board of Alders address absentee ballots in time of pandemic"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss