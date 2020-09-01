Police investigate after woman shot in Milford apartment

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Milford apartment on Sunday night.

Police say that just before midnight Sunday, officers responded to an apartment complex on Melba Street to investigate a report that a woman there had been shot.

The victim was located in the apartment with a gunshot wound and given medical aid. She is currently in stable conditon and her identity has not yet been released.

Detectives also responded to the scene and are currently investigating the shooting.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call detectives at 203-783-4728.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ansonia police identify woman killed Sunday night; family claims father of woman's child killed her

News /

Ansonia police identify woman killed Sunday night

News /

Singing YNHH doctor wins 'Everyday Hero: Frontline Medial Workers' VMA with fellow nominees

News /

Police identify West Haven man killed in New Haven shooting

News /

16-year-old North Haven boy scout builds outdoor classroom for New Haven high school

News /

School supplies distributed to students in back-to-school event in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss