Police investigate after woman shot in Milford apartment

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Milford apartment on Sunday night.

Police say that just before midnight Sunday, officers responded to an apartment complex on Melba Street to investigate a report that a woman there had been shot.

The victim was located in the apartment with a gunshot wound and given medical aid. She is currently in stable conditon and her identity has not yet been released.

Detectives also responded to the scene and are currently investigating the shooting.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call detectives at 203-783-4728.