Police investigate after woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was shot in New Haven on Wednesday night.

Police say that at around 9:35 p.m.,officers responded to reports of a person shot on Exchange Street between Blatchley Avenue and Poplar Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and has since been stabilized.

There is no word on the victim’s identity or if there are any suspects in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203-946-6304.