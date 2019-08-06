Police investigate armed robbery at Route 15 rest area in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the two people who robbed a rest area in Orange at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 4:15 a.m., two suspects wearing black hoodies over their heads and white gloves robbed the Route 15 southbound rest area.

It was reported that handguns were displayed during the robbery.

Witnesses stated that the two suspects then left in a red Honda coupe type vehicle.

There is no word on what was stolen in the robbery or if anyone was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.