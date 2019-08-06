Police investigate armed robbery at Route 15 rest area in Orange

1  of  2
New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

(Connecticut State Police)

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the two men who robbed a rest area in Orange at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 4:15 a.m., two black males, wearing black hoodies, with the hoods pulled over their heads, and white gloves robbed the Route 15 southbound rest area.

(Connecticut State Police)

Both suspects were armed and displayed weapons during the robbery.

Witnesses stated that the two suspects then left in a red Honda coupe-type vehicle.

(Connecticut State Police)

There is no word on what was stolen in the robbery or if anyone was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

