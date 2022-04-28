NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating at a local business in Naugatuck after they say complaints of possible animal cruelty were made.
On Wednesday, the Naugatuck Police Department and partner agencies executed a search and seizure warrant at Black Rock Canines on Hunters Mountain Road. Police said the investigation stems from complaints of possible animal cruelty.
Police said evidence was seized as a result and the investigation remains active at this time.
The Naugatuck Police Department said they will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.