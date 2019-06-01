Police investigate bank robbery in New Haven Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - New Haven Police responded to a bank robbery at a Webster Bank on Whalley Avenue Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the call at 9:31 a.m. Investigators are on scene and canvassing the neighborhood, police said.

Witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

