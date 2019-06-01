New Haven

Police investigate bank robbery in New Haven

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 11:14 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

(WTNH) - New Haven Police responded to a bank robbery at a Webster Bank on Whalley Avenue Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the call at 9:31 a.m.  Investigators are on scene and canvassing the neighborhood, police said.

Witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.  

