NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a threatening email that targeted the New Haven Pride Center Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a 911 call of an alleged bomb threat email, involving the pride center, at around 12:31 p.m.. The New Haven Fire Department and the American Medical Response also responded.

Police closed many downtown streets and evacuated some buildings near the pride center.

A DaVita Dialysis Center located one floor above the pride center evacuated all patients by ambulances. Police told people in the surrounding area to shelter in place.

The New Haven Police Department Hazardous Device Team and dogs searched the area, Rick Fontana, Director of Emergency Operations in New Haven said.

The threat is currently under investigation.

In the meantime, the area is now open and deemed safe for people to return, police said.