NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police are asking for the public’s help to find suspects who burglarized a local pharmacy.

According to a press release, the Naugatank Pharmacy and Stanziale’ Country Store was burglarized around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. Police say the suspects forced their way into the store through the front class store and stole cash and multiple prescriptions and medications.

Similar incidents have occurred recently in Waterbury and Middlebury, but police say they are unable to confirm if these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about the burglary, contact the police department at 203-729-5222 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.