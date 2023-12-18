WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Sunday night in Waterbury, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 4:39 p.m. in the area outside of 2 Kenyon St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man in the road unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (203) 755-1234.

