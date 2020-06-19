Breaking News
Police investigate homicide of New Haven woman believed to be shot while sleeping

 

Police investigate homicide of New Haven woman believed to be shot while sleeping

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a homicide in New Haven Friday after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the head while she slept.

Police say on Wednesday at around 8:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call for an unconscious person at a Valley Street home.

The victim, 19-year-old Kiana Brown, of New Haven, was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiner determined that Brown had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to authorities, detectives found evidence on scene of gunfire in the roadway and discovered that the home had been struck by a gunshot.

Neighbors also reported hearing gunfire in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Detectives believe the Brown was killed as she slept.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

