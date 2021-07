NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an incident on the Northbound side of Frontage Road on the New Haven and East Haven town line.

Multiple police cars were on scene. Two vehicles were towed away. There was a third vehicle that police were at one point investigating.

There were a total of three people in custody, two of whom were released.

Roadways closed for the investigation have since reopened. Police are no longer on scene.