WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in Wallingford, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred around 2:49 a.m. at 132 North Airline Rd.

The road will be closed from the 100 block of North Airline Rd. through the intersection of Pauline Court until further notice, according to police.

The Office of the Inspector General, the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division-Eastern District are investigating the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

