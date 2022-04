NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven Monday night.

Police say they received a call around 9:35 p.m. reporting someone was shot at South Frontage Road between York and College streets.

The person was located and taken to the hospital, according to police. Their status is not known.

South Frontage Road is closed as the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.