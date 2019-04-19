New Haven

Police investigate shooting in Meriden, one man shot

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 05:53 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 07:05 AM EDT

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Meriden police say they responded to a shooting at S First Street Friday morning.

The Meriden Police Department were dispatched to the area of 57 S First Street for a report of shots fired and a shooting vicitm on Friday at 2:30 a.m. 

According to police, a man was shot and was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are still on scene investigating. 

News 8 will update this article once we get more information. 

