Police investigate shooting in Meriden, one man shot

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Meriden police say they responded to a shooting at S First Street Friday morning.

The Meriden Police Department were dispatched to the area of 57 S First Street for a report of shots fired and a shooting vicitm on Friday at 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a man was shot and was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are still on scene investigating.

