Police investigate shooting then led to chase and car crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting then led to a crash and a chase in Meriden on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene unfolded just after 2 p.m. on West Main Street. Police say one vehicle was reportedly firing gunshots at another car. That’s when the vehicle that was being chased turned into a parking lot and hit a building.

An SUV fled the scene but police eventually took three people into custody and at least two firearms were apprehended.

Officers are now crediting their own with the quick end to the situation.

“It’s a credit to our patrol division who got here at such a quick time. As well as our K9 program, because we had three of our K9s out in the area doing tracks for the suspects. We also utilized our drone for a little bit of time,” said Sgt Darrin McKay, Meriden PD.

There is no word on a potential motive. The incident remains under investigation.