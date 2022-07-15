WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several storm drain grates have been stolen across West Haven and are allegedly being sold for scrap metal, according to city officials.

Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy said at least five drain grates have been stolen.

Officials warned residents to report any suspicious activity around storm drains while driving, riding a bike, or walking by calling 9-1-1 or the West Haven Police Department’s non-emergency line at (203) 937-3900.

If a theft is observed, residents are urged to get as much information as possible on a car and its occupants to relay to police, as this information will help assist in the investigation.

