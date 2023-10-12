MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a suspicious incident that began Wednesday night in Middlebury, according to state police.

State police said Troop A Troops responded to assist Middlebury police with a suspicious incident around 5:27 p.m. on Porter Road. The State Police Emergency Services Unit and Western District Major Crime responded to the scene.

Middlebury police told News 8 crews on the scene that the SWAT teams were pulling out of the area at around 5:45 a.m. and that residents had begun to return to their homes.

The road is still closed at this time.

This is a developing story.