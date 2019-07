BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Branford police are investigating a report of a suspicious package left on the town green Sunday morning.

Police said they have blocked off part of the area as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported. Police say the package was found near the flagpole. The box was empty and police did not detonate it.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.