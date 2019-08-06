Police investigate 2 dead with “signs of trauma” in Branford apartment

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Medical Examiner is trying to figure out how two people died in a Branford apartment complex after a family member made a gruesome discovery on Monday night.

Branford Police say a family member called 911 and that person found their two loved ones dead at around 6:18 p.m.

“My God, I mean it’s quiet up here, I mean we don’t have anything like that to tell you the truth,” said Barry Fanelli, a neighbor.

When police arrived to the apartment in the Branford Hills, they say the victims had signs of trauma.

Several neighbors who live close by tell News 8 that they didn’t hear anything. Only one saw some officers. But for the most, they told us it was very quiet night just like most nights along Florence Road.

“It’s scary and it’s unfortunate, you know with everything going on in this world, but I feel safe here,” said Joyce Wilson, a neighbor.

“I mean Branford’s a safe town. So hopefully it’s an isolated situation and it’s taken care of,” said Jennifer Jackson, a neighbor.

“I don’t know what to tell you, I didn’t hear a thing,” said Fanelli.

Something that’s important to note about this case is that Branford police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

At this time, the scene is secured. Both Branford Police and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Branford Police: 203-481-4241.