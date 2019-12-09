Live Now
Police investigate unknown substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are on scene at Yale New Haven Hospital Monday evening, investigating after an unknown substance was found.

Police say a public safety officer found the substance inside a bag just after 1 p.m. Emergency services on scene then moved it to a secure area.

Hospital operations have not been impacted.

“The hospital remains open, all patients and employees are safe. It’s a little congested around the facility to get in and out. We’re still open for service,” said Michael Holmes, Senior VP Of Operations.

Officials are now trying to determine what that substance is.

There were several road closures in the area but all roads have since been reopened.

