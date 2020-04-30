Police investigate untimely death at New Haven detention center

Breaking News
Husband of Congresswoman Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID-19
New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an untimely death at a New Haven detention center after a man was found unresponsive in his cell on April 15.

According to police, 31-year-old De’Sohn Wilson, of New Haven, arrived at the Union Avenue Detention Center at 1 Union Avenue, just before 2 a.m. He had been arrested on domestic violence charges and was due to be transferred to court later in the morning.

Police say at around 2:45 a.m., officers found Wilson unresponsive in his cell and called for emergency medical assistance. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The untimely death remains under investigation at this time.

Police say that they believe the death to be non-criminal but the cause will be ruled by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

