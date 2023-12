WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating an “untimely death” Friday morning in Waterbury, according to officials.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man on the ground at around 4:33 a.m. in the area outside of 27 First Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the unresponsive man who was then pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an “untimely death.” The investigation is ongoing.

