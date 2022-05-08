WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Waterbury early Sunday morning, according to police.

At 1:29 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of shots fired on Willow Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased around 2:06 a.m.

Police are not identifying the victim yet, but he is a resident of Waterbury.

The address where this incident occurred is the location of a store called Super Deli, though this business was closed at the time. Police say they believe the shooting occurred outside of the store.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.