NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man was shot in the area of Rock Creek Road in New Haven on Wednesday night, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Rock Creek Road at 11:38 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police located an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound and transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital for further evaluation. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

Based on conflicting statements from witnesses, police said the location of the incident is still undetermined. ShotSpotter was not activated.

Police are still investigating the details of the incident.