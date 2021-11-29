Police investigating after Hamden High School student stabbed multiple times by fellow student near the school

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing involving two Hamden High School students that occurred Monday afternoon.

At around 2:15 p.m., Hamden Police responded to a stabbing they said happened near a city bus stop on Dixwell Avenue next to Hamden High School.

Police said School Resource Officer Jeremy Brewer was in front of the school and approached by a 9th-grade student who had been stabbed. Police said Officer Brewer escorted the student to the school nurse for treatment while additional officers and paramedics came to the scene.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that two students were involved in a physical altercation just off-campus. One of the students stabbed the other student multiple times in the back, police said. A small folding knife was recovered by police and seized as evidence.

Police said the 14-year-old victim was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital. The condition of that student is unknown at this time.

The 13-year-old suspect, who police said is also a ninth-grader, is in police custody and criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information or video of the fight is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4055.

