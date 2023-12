NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was shot in the area of Grand Avenue in New Haven, according to police.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 7:35 p.m. between Popular Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers located a gunshot victim in the area, police said.

First responders are currently on the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 8 for updates.