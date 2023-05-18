NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an attempted car theft on Foxon Road on Wednesday.

Around 6:39 p.m., officers received a report of a car theft attempt on 1289 Foxon Rd., at Big Y Supermarket.

According to police, the caller reported the suspects smashed the back window of a Hyundai Elantra and tampered with the ignition.

Police said the suspects failed to steal the vehicle and fled in a dark colored SUV.

Police said they are gathering surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, and are asking if anyone has information which can assist the police department, to call 203-484-2703.

Police said this incident may be connected to a number of related incidents in New Haven County and throughout Connecticut.

No more information is available at this time.