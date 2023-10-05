HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a bomb threat against a synagogue in Hamden Thursday, according to the town’s mayor.

Mayor Lauren Garrett said Congregation Mishkan Israel Synagogue on Ridge Road received the threat Thursday morning.

She provided the following statement:

Many similar threats were made the last several days around the country. Any threat to the safety of our community is unacceptable and is taken seriously. Activities at Congregation Mishkan Israel, along with their preschool, have been canceled for today, as the police investigate this threat. I want to thank the Hamden Police Department for their swift response to ensure the safety of our community. Our Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Mayor Lauren Garrett (D-Hamden)

Garrett asked anyone with information to call the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.