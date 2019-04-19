Police investigating brawl, shooting on New Haven street
(WTNH) - New Haven Police are investigating a shooting on Willow Street late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Police blocked off Willow Street to investigate a shooting on 85 Willow Street in New Haven around midnight.
News 8 has confirmation from officials that around 50 - 100 people gathered for a party in the area.
A fight then broke out with around 20 - 25 people involved, leading to a 37-year-old New Haven man getting shot in the shoulder and another person injured. Both were transferred to a hospital for treatment.
The shooting appears unrelated to the protest that took place the same night.
Police are still investigating and are on scene.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is urged to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous
