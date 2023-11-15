WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 1 in West Haven Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the crash near Boston Post Road and Atwood Place around 10:30 a.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

News 8 spoke with Beth Holly, who works at the GoHealth Urgent Care adjacent to the crash. She said she heard the impact and immediately ran out to help the motorcyclist.

“We went to the motorcyclist,” Holly said. “He was in rough shape. We helped roll him onto the board, and then we prayed from there.”

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.