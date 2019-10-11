Police investigating crash, shooting in downtown New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash and a shooting in downtown New Haven.

The wreck happened before 11 p.m. on Thursday on East Grand and Quinnipiac avenues.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

According to police, the incident may be related to a shooting on Ferry Street.

News 8 crews said the medical examiner is on scene.

No more details have been released. Residents are encouraged to avoid both areas.

Police and fire are on scene. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for developments as they become available.