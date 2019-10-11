 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Police investigating crash, shooting in downtown New Haven

New Haven

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash and a shooting in downtown New Haven.

The wreck happened before 11 p.m. on Thursday on East Grand and Quinnipiac avenues.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

According to police, the incident may be related to a shooting on Ferry Street.

News 8 crews said the medical examiner is on scene.

No more details have been released. Residents are encouraged to avoid both areas.

Police and fire are on scene. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for developments as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven police investigating crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven police investigating crash"

The race for New Haven mayor turns ugly, Harp vs. Elicker

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The race for New Haven mayor turns ugly, Harp vs. Elicker"

Fugitive wanted in connection with deadly Hamden hit-and-run captured in South Carolina

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fugitive wanted in connection with deadly Hamden hit-and-run captured in South Carolina"

Protecting older adults from the flu

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting older adults from the flu"

Naugatuck police officers wear pink badges for breast cancer awareness

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck police officers wear pink badges for breast cancer awareness"

Naugatuck police officers wear pink badges for breast cancer awareness

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck police officers wear pink badges for breast cancer awareness"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss