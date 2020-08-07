Police investigating death of 8-year-old New Haven boy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to report of a person shot inside a residence on Howard Avenue between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street in the Hill neighborhood at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, first responders treated the child gunshot victim. An ambulance transported him to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers notified the Yale Child Study Center and the Department of Children and Families. A Child Study Center clinician met with the victim’s family at the hospital.

Police say detectives seized a handgun and a safe from the home.

The child’s death is believed to have been accidental. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

