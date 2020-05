NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a double shooting Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Exchange Street and Lloyd Street.

Police tell News 8 the incident involved serious injuries.

Police have blocked off the area for the investigation; they encourage the public to avoid the area.

