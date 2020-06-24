Police investigating double shooting on Chapel Street near YNHH Saint Raphael campus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after a double shooting on Chapel Street Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Chapel Street between Winthrop Avenue and Norton Street, right down the block from Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael campus.

New Haven PD and Fire responded to 911 calls just after 7:30 p.m. and found one adult male victim on Chapel Street. Police say a second adult male victim walked into a hospital emergency room. Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

As of 9:15 p.m., detectives remain on the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

