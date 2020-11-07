Police investigating fatal late-night shooting on Bassett Street

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven police_102876

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police and fire crews responded to a report of a shooting outside a home in the Newhallville neighborhood late Friday evening.

Police said they responded at around 10:39 p.m. to the scene on Bassett Street between Shelton Avenue and Goodyear Street.

Responders found and treated the gunshot victim at the scene. The 33-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

How a Black entrepreneur from the 19th century became the inspiration behind New Haven’s latest mural

News /

Construction crews go sky-high to show off the building of Waterbury's new state-of-the-art school

News /

State suspends liquor permit for Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden

News /

Streicker concedes Third Congressional District race

News /

President Trump calls Quinnipiac University Poll ‘phony’ during address to nation

News /

Feeling stressed over the election? Here's how doctors say you can relax

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss