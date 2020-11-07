Police investigating fatal late-night shooting on Bassett Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police and fire crews responded to a report of a shooting outside a home in the Newhallville neighborhood late Friday evening.

Police said they responded at around 10:39 p.m. to the scene on Bassett Street between Shelton Avenue and Goodyear Street.

Responders found and treated the gunshot victim at the scene. The 33-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.