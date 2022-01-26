Police investigating homicide in Waterbury

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
waterburypolice_1525061070371.jpg

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:14 a.m., police responded to a medical assist complaint at 275 Fairlawn Avenue, which police say was later identified as a homicide investigation.

Officers located an unresponsive man sitting in a vehicle in the residence’s driveway with a sustained stab wound to his chest. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to police, where he was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

That man has been identified by police as Marlon Brathwaite, 42, of Waterbury. Police said he lived at that residence.

Police said Brathwaite was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old during an earlier altercation at the Irving Gas Station at 1417 East Main Street.

Investigators located the juvenile suspect and police said he is currently in custody with charges pending related to this incident.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Crews battle apartment building fire in Hamden

News /

1 dead following house fire in Milford

News /

New Haven to continue indoor mask mandate, require city employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News /

Police: 1 in custody after negotiations with barricaded person in East Haven

News /

Milford Harbor to get major improvements thanks to a $5M federal grant

News /

Police investigate catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss