Police investigating homicide in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:14 a.m., police responded to a medical assist complaint at 275 Fairlawn Avenue, which police say was later identified as a homicide investigation.

Officers located an unresponsive man sitting in a vehicle in the residence’s driveway with a sustained stab wound to his chest. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to police, where he was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

That man has been identified by police as Marlon Brathwaite, 42, of Waterbury. Police said he lived at that residence.

Police said Brathwaite was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old during an earlier altercation at the Irving Gas Station at 1417 East Main Street.

Investigators located the juvenile suspect and police said he is currently in custody with charges pending related to this incident.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

