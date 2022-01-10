Police investigating Milford home invasion

New Haven

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Detectives are investigating a home invasion that occurred Monday morning on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford.

Milford police said it happened mid-morning at 494 Naugatuck Ave. Police said the victim reported two armed suspects, both wearing Amazon delivery uniforms and carrying a package, who forced their way in after the victim opened the door to take the delivery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dancy at (203) 783-4798 or tdancy@milfordct.gov, or Detective Mahoney at (203) 783-2727 or rmahoney@milfordct.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

