Police investigating Milford home invasion

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Detectives are investigating a home invasion that occurred Monday morning on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford.

Milford police said it happened mid-morning at 494 Naugatuck Ave. Police said the victim reported two armed suspects, both wearing Amazon delivery uniforms and carrying a package, who forced their way in after the victim opened the door to take the delivery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dancy at (203) 783-4798 or tdancy@milfordct.gov, or Detective Mahoney at (203) 783-2727 or rmahoney@milfordct.gov.

