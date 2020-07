Crash involving a motorcycle at Hemingway Avenue in East Haven. (Photo: Ralph Jr via Report-It.)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police confirmed they are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle at Hemingway Ave. and Tyler Street Saturday.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

East Haven firefighters are also on the scene. Police said the Fire Chief is asking people to avoid the area.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.