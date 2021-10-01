Police investigating sudden death at Hamden gas station

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a sudden death that happened at a gas station on Dixwell Avenue Friday morning.

At around 7:45 a.m., Hamden Police and Fire Rescue responded to the US 1 Petrol gas station at 1290 Dixwell Ave. on a report of a sudden death.

Police said a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation did not reveal any signs of foul play, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene and is assisting in the investigation. Police said the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

The mas has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 230-4066.